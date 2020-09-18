1/1
James "Dayton" Jones
1980 - 2020
James "Dayton" Jones, 40, of Amarillo passed away September 14, 2020.

Memorial service will be today at 3:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.

Dayton was born May 12, 1980 and grew up in Amarillo where he later attended Amarillo College earning a welding certificate. He was a talented welder and loved building and fixing things. Dayton was an amazing artist and tattoo artist. He loved sports and was a fan of the Houston Texas, Texas Longhorns and Texas Rangers. He was very headstrong in everything that he did and loved his family and spouse with all of his being, especially his daughter and granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Ilene Dowdy.

Dayton is survived by his wife, Christiana Vales-Jones; daughter, Makayla Jones; granddaughter, Kaliyah Smith; mother and step-father, Mike and Tauna Beighley; father, Wade Jones; 2 sisters, TJ "sis" Roybal and Jaclyn Jones; brother, Michael Beighley; 8 nieces and nephews; 3 aunts; 2 uncles; and many cousins.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
