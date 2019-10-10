Mr. James Leonard Rowe was born April 13, 1931. He attended Texas College and was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years. On August 1, 1975, James was united in holy matrimony to Arvella Wilson of Amarillo, Texas, who was his loving and faithful wife of 44 years. He is survived by his wife; Arvella Rowe, son; Rev. Leonard Eugene (Cindy) Rowe, two stepsons; Fred Lindsey (Ann), Kansas Missouri, Glenn Wilson (Linda), three stepdaughters; Evangelist Diana L. Stevenson, Denelda Shaw, and Valerie Lee (Alvin). He assisted in raising two granddaughters; Shameka Brown (Darvin), LaTasha Mims (Ernie), Jamaal Lindsey (Nikki), Jolissa Lindsey, Phelip Wilson, Lionel Wilson, Alicia Brown, Derrick Mincey (Amber), Daniel Porras, and Dana Perez (Eric). Twenty-two great grandchildren, nephew; Floyd Rowe, Jr., Stanley Wright (Margaret) and Lacheryl. Viewing will be held Friday, October 11th from 5PM-6:30PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1015 N. Monroe. The funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 12th at 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1015 N. Monroe. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019