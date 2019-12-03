Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James LeRoy Bleeker. View Sign Service Information Blaylock Funeral Home 1914 Indian Creek Dr Brownwood , TX 76801 (325)-203-4027 Send Flowers Obituary

James LeRoy Bleeker, 90, of Benbrook, TX passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. LeRoy was born on September 6, 1929, in Indian Gap, TX. He attended Howard Payne University on a music scholarship playing the trumpet and graduated with a BA in chemistry with a double minor in music and math. He served 4 years in the US Air Force and later worked for the U. S. Bureau of Mines as a Chemist for over 30 years. His love of music continued throughout his life. He served as a song leader, sang in barber shop choruses, and church choirs. He loved golfing and fishing and he also enjoyed being of service to his friends, family, and neighbors.



LeRoy was preceded in death by his son, Bryan; his parents, Valdama and Beulah Bleeker; sister, Pauline; and brother, Leo.



He is survived by his wife, Kerry; his sisters, Patricia Martin and Amey Reams; his sister-in-law, Lida Bleeker; his daughters, Susan McKinney and husband Tim, Julie Woodard and husband Rod, Carolyn Gesell and husband Gordon; his stepdaughters, Diana Sage and husband Stephen Lafleur, Alicia Sanders and husband Alan, and Sheila Evans; grandchildren: Erica, Tolliver, Taylor, Kelton, Connor, Scout, Meg, Ben, Josh, Kyra, and Gabe, and great-grandson, Carson.



Graveside Service for LeRoy was held Monday, December 2, 2019, at Caradan Cemetery in Goldthwaite, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral of Brownwood.



Memorial gifts may be made to Bynum School for Special Needs Children in memory of LeRoy Bleeker (5100 Avalon, Midland, TX 79707 or P.O. 80175, Midland, TX 79708).

