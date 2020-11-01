Born November 13, 1929 in Harlan, Ky.to Robert W. and Josephine W. McGinnis. He died at home at the age of 90, on October 29, 2020. Viewing will be at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, Tx. On Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of funeral services, a virtual photographic memorial of his life will be available on his Facebook Page. Jim led a long and fulfilling life. His early years were spent in the small town of Weatherford, Ok, Where he loved to hunt, fish, and roam the countryside, and Cause mayhem by egging the side of his great-uncle's feedstore! He also loved the Saturday matinees, and on one occasion cause Great consternation by pretending a space creature complete with Space helmet (cardboard box) while walking the parapet of the movie Theater! After graduating from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. He served in the 82 Airborne from 1947-1949, where he was cadre for his Unit, and also received his "Jump" wings, his "Glider" wings and the Parachutist Badge for Expert 30 Cal. M-1 Rifle. He was captain of the swim team and a member of the Championship 400 yd. Free style relay team, 3rd Army Swimming Meet, 1947. After his military service, he worked for Otis Elevator Co. in Oklahoma City.In his spare time, he created Oklahoma Timing Association, and built and Raced many winning race cars.He opened the Westinghouse Elevator Co. office in Amarillo, Tx. In 1960, And again, in his spare time, started his own business, "T-Bar Drag Chassis", Where he built many championship dragsters and roadsters. In 1982 he started his own very successful business, Elevator Group, Inc.,and in 1993, A Home Elevator, Inc. which he retired from in 2014.He was preceded in death by his former wife, Imogene McGinnis in 2008. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Regina McGinnis, his daughter Sandra McGinnis Geary,Son James Mitchel McGinnis, four grand-children: Zachary Crowell and wife Laura, Nathan Crowell, Jimmy East and wife Jennifer, and Sean McGinnis. Also surviving him are four great-grandchildren,Joshua Crowell and wife Alexis, Jacob Crowell, Ryann Brewster and Rylee Brewster; and two great-Great grandchildren, Grayson Crowell and Lucas Crowell; plus, many friends, colleagues and Extended family. The family requests any Memorials be sent to your favorite charity
.