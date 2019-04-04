James Merwin Duncan, 93, of Amarillo died April 2, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at San Jacinto Church of Christ with Dale Dennis and Glen Walton officiating. Private burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., today, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019