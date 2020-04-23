Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael Walden. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

James M. Walden, 75, of Amarillo, was received into the arms of Jesus on April 20, 2020. There will be a private service conducted by Pastor Doug Gehm of Grace Church officiating and burial services conducted at Llano East Cemetery. The family will conduct a celebration a life at a future date.



James was born April 17, 1945, in Shamrock, Texas to James and Bonnie Walden. He married his sweetheart Roma Clifton on May 6, 1983, in Pampa. James moved with his family to Amarillo in 1956, and graduated from Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch. He attended Vernon Regional Jr. College. James was a proud U.S. veteran who served in the Army from 1962-1968, including time spent in Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. James made carpentry his career, and loved working with his hands. After his retirement, he enjoyed building furniture.



James was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Walden; and three sisters Brenda Chism, Patsy Turlington, and Doris Tipton.



Survivors include his wife Roma Walden; three sons, Michael Walden and wife Sheila of Katy, Mark Walden and wife Kayla of Skellytown, and James Walden and wife Jeanelle of Killeen; two daughters, Dana Whetstone and husband Marquis, and Stephanie Walden all of Amarillo; two brothers, Charles Willingham of Wisconsin, and Rex Walden; two sisters, Betty Garner of Virginia, and Levinia Dahill of Oregon; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101.









James M. Walden, 75, of Amarillo, was received into the arms of Jesus on April 20, 2020. There will be a private service conducted by Pastor Doug Gehm of Grace Church officiating and burial services conducted at Llano East Cemetery. The family will conduct a celebration a life at a future date.James was born April 17, 1945, in Shamrock, Texas to James and Bonnie Walden. He married his sweetheart Roma Clifton on May 6, 1983, in Pampa. James moved with his family to Amarillo in 1956, and graduated from Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch. He attended Vernon Regional Jr. College. James was a proud U.S. veteran who served in the Army from 1962-1968, including time spent in Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. James made carpentry his career, and loved working with his hands. After his retirement, he enjoyed building furniture.James was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Walden; and three sisters Brenda Chism, Patsy Turlington, and Doris Tipton.Survivors include his wife Roma Walden; three sons, Michael Walden and wife Sheila of Katy, Mark Walden and wife Kayla of Skellytown, and James Walden and wife Jeanelle of Killeen; two daughters, Dana Whetstone and husband Marquis, and Stephanie Walden all of Amarillo; two brothers, Charles Willingham of Wisconsin, and Rex Walden; two sisters, Betty Garner of Virginia, and Levinia Dahill of Oregon; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.The family suggests memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close