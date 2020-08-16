1/1
James Miriam "Jim" Bradshaw
1925 - 2020
James "Jim" Miriam Bradshaw, 95, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, August 14, 2020.

Services will be at 11 am, Monday, August 17, 2020, in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jim was born January 21, 1925, in Frisco, TX to Harvey and Judy Bradshaw. Following high school Jim served in the US Army. Jim worked at Pantex. He attended Grace Chapel.

His first wife, Ladell preceded him in death. He married Frances Sanders on September 29, 2012, in Amarillo, TX. Jim also was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Kay Warwick.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Bradshaw; children, James M. Bradshaw, Jr. (Vicki), Jimi Lanette Ricketts (David), Glenn Bradford (Tricia), and Kevin Bradford (Connie), all of Amarillo, TX, and Lisa Neece (Bobby), of Elk City, OK; two sisters; grandchildren, Mike Warwick (Stephanie), Stephanie Avant (Carl), Josh Bradshaw, and Jennifer Bradshaw; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
