James Monroe "Jim" White, 89, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Polk Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Deckard officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Jim was born February 7, 1930, in Pampa, TX to Charles and Mary Belle White. He married Winona Juett on October 24, 1950, in Amarillo.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Winona White; of the home; two daughters, Anita White Harp and husband Duane, and Amy White Gilbert and husband Barry, all of Amarillo; a son, James Douglas White and wife Donnice, of College Station, TX; seven grandchildren, Matt and Michelle Harp, Chris and Lauren White, Joe Bob and Becki Harp, Jeremy and Emily Gilbert, Lauren and Josh Belcher, Allison Looper, and Stephen Gilbert; and five great-grandchildren, Gentry, Stetson, James, Grey, and Maggie.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019