James Montye Smith, 83, of Clarendon died Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church in Clarendon with Nancy Ruff, officiating. Burial will be in Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Church on Saturday.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.
Montye was born April 5, 1936 in McLean to James and Edna Louise Smith. He married Linda Sue Hughes on September 13,1975 in Amarillo. He had been an owner of Central Accounting Systems in Amarillo for 15 years. He had been a resident of Clarendon since 1994 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Joe and Montye Leonard Smith; a stepson, Ross Welch; a step grandson, Kenny Welch; and a sister, Doris Hays.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Smith of Clarendon; a daughter, Sara Ussery of Franklin, TN; a son, Mike Smith of Newport Beach, California; two step sons, Mark Welch of Mayer, AZ and Rusty Welch of Beaumont; his grandchildren, Ryan Ussery, Jennifer Hoover, Nicole McFadden, and Olivia Smith; his step grandchildren, Christy Maxwell, Wade Brown, Chloe Maxwell, Chris Welch, Cory Welch, Mark Welch, and C.J. Welch; his great grandchildren, Madison, Ayla, and Jamison; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
