James Paul Lady
1937 - 2020
James Paul Lady, 83, of Hereford, Texas, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Sweet Home, Oregon surrounded by family.

He was born to parents Cecil R Lady and Vera Pauline Fincher, on March 29, 1937 in Hereford, Texas. Jim graduated from Hereford High School and received a bachelor's degree in business administration from West Texas State College. He was a captain in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Huachuca in Arizona where he and Janice would live until they retired to Oregon in 2005.

He married Janice, the love of his life, in 1960, who survives him. Jim is also survived by daughter Suzanne and partner Ann, son Jason and partner Aimee, as well as his grandchildren, Christopher and Ashley.

Jim was predeceased by parents Cecil and Pauline Lady, and brother Wayne Lady.

Jim loved wood working and gardening and was always up for hearing a good joke. He generously gave to the Wounded Warriors Project and St Jude's.

A celebration of life will be planned for immediate family. Donations should be made to Border Angels, a nonprofit organization that advocates for human rights.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
