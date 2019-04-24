James "Jim" R. McKenzie, 94, of Amarillo died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Graveside services, open to everyone, will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Llano Cemetery. Military rites are provided by Volleys for Veterans. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hillside Christian Church Chapel, 6100 S Soncy Rd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Jim was born February 14, 1925, in Van, TX to Noel and Evalyn McKenzie. He completed his formal education with a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas. Jim served his country during World War II with the US Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received two Bronze medals.
He married Alma Ruth Lampe on September 2, 1949, in Amarillo. Jim was an entrepreneur and worked real estate for many years.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Lennis McKenzie; and a sister, Thelma McKenzie.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Ruth McKenzie, of Amarillo; two daughters, Laura Duncan of Winter Park, CO, and Patti Jones, of Amarillo; a sister, Melba White, of Abilene; a brother, Larry McKenzie, of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Unit at the VA Hospital, 6010 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019