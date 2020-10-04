James Randell Short, 91, of Amarillo passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6969 E. Interstate 40. A celebration of James' life will be held in the funeral home's Chapel of Memories at 10am on October 5, 2020; with Tom Jones presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Garden of Evergreen.
James was born in Newlin, Texas on August 3, 1929 to John Stewart and Jewel Mae (Duckett) Short. He was the third of seven sons to Mr. and Mrs. Short. He grew up around the Memphis, Clarendon, and Lelia Lake areas throughout his life. When his eldest brother reenlisted in 1948, he tagged along and enlisted in the United States Air Force.
He waited until his departure to write his mother and let her know he was in the service. During his time serving the United States, he was stationed in Alaska; and finally in Las Vegas until he completed his service and discharged in 1952. On October 3, 1951 while on furlough, he married Earlann Williams in Clovis, New Mexico. Together they lived in Las Vegas until his discharge and would relocate to the Texas Panhandle in Amarillo. They lived in Fritch, Texas from 1977 to 2018.
While living in Amarillo, James worked for the US Postal Service. He eventually found himself working for the Department of Energy as a Security Officer at the Pantex Plant before finally retiring in 1991. Upon his retirement, they traveled and spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona. He enjoyed giving everyone around him a hard time, and passing out advice. He always said, "Keep moving and get through it." He was funny and loved to surprise everyone with an unexpected "BOO" like all his brothers.
James was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers. Those left to cherish his memories are son Randell Short and wife Debbie of Marlin, TX, daughters Vicki Kirksey and husband Michael of Arlington, TX, and Brenda Bennett and husband Johnny of Amarillo, TX; brother Wendell Short of Amarillo, TX, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
in honor of James Randell Short.