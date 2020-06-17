James "J.R." Richard Ackley, 39, of Amarillo died June 14, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd.
To view J.R.'s full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd.
To view J.R.'s full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.