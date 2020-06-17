James Richard "J.R." Ackley
1980 - 2020
James "J.R." Richard Ackley, 39, of Amarillo died June 14, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd.

To view J.R.'s full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
