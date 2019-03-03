James Shepherd was born in the union of Benny and Florence Shepherd in Linden, Texas and attended school in Caddo Mills. There he met Effie Mae Johnson whom he later married. He worked as a farmer, owned multiple harvest trucks and later retired doing what he loved. He loved his dog "Rambo". He'll forever be known by his CB handle easy lover. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny & Florence Shepherd; sister, wife, Effie Shepherd. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: four daughters: Pat Shepherd, Lisa (Tony) Tubbs, Terisa Shepherd Johnson all of Amarillo, Texas and Peggy (Robert) Torence of Fayetteville, NC; one son: Richard (Leila) Shepherd of Las Lunas, New Mexico; one brother: Nathaniel (Dorothy) Shepherd of Bovina, Texas; one sister: Quinnie (Felton) Atkins of Nevada, Texas. Ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Sunday, March 3rd, from 4pm-6pm, funeral service will be held Monday, March 4th, at 11 am, at St. John Baptist Church 2301 NW 14th St., burial Bovina, TX at 2pm.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019