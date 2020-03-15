Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Simon. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Simon, 83, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Bell Avenue Church of Christ in Amarillo with Dean Whaley and Glen Walton officiating. Burial will follow at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.



Jim Simon was born on September 8, 1936 in Amarillo to Alieene and Frank Simon. He married Joyce Barker, who preceded him in death in 2003, in Amarillo on December 17, 1965 in Randall County. Jim married Pat Cummins Hall in Amarillo on April 28, 2006. Jim graduated from Canyon High School and received an Associate Degree in Mid-Management from Amarillo College. He retired from Southwestern Public Service after 35 years and loved every day of his dedication in serving the community.



He was a member of Bell Avenue Church of Christ and Kiwanis International, where he served as President during the 1980's. One of Jim's favorite past times was bowling which he began with Canyon Bowl in 1960. Most recently he bowled with Swinging Seniors and NTO Seniors at Western Bowl. He served for the last 10 years on the United States Bowling Congress nominating committee. He also served as President, Vice President and Secretary for USBC. He was named Senior Bowler of the Year in 2018/2019.



Jim was an avid farkle player and loved a good game of chicken-foot dominoes. He enjoyed water skiing in his younger days and was a talented leather craftsman, making gifts for family and friends. He loved to make people laugh and had a nickname for each of his family and friends. He had a love of gardening and especially enjoyed raising cacti. Jim was very proud of his sons Dale and Don, and grandson, Mason, who all served in the United States Marine Corps.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Phillip Don Simon; step-son, Ken Hall; and brother, Frank Earl Simon;



Survivors include his wife, Pat; sons, Dale Simon and wife Debra and Kurt Simon and wife Megan.; daughters, Mindy Greenwood, Crystal Lee, Christina Simon, Clarissa Ballejo; and step-son, Mark Hall and wife Chris; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorial be made to High Plans Children's Home at





