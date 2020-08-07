James Thomas Harmon, 78, of Amarillo, Texas left this world on July 29, 2020 after suffering injuries from an automobile accident. He was born February 6, 1942 to William Edgar Harmon and Zelma Baker Harmon Riedling Lackey. James whom most knew as "Jim", started his life in Leslie, Kentucky after leaving the University of Kentucky, he began working as a Cattle Buyer at Hygrade Meat Packers, where he learned the trade of buying and selling cattle.



He worked at buying cattle throughout the United States spending a significant amount of time in Indiana, Texas, California and New Mexico.



James has one living older sister, Albert Harmon Clark Sans currently residing in New Palestine, Indiana, one step brother, Johnnie J. Riedling, Indianapolis, IN., and one step sister, Katherine Riedling proceeded him in death.



His children are Chad M. Harmon, Ross E. Harmon (Monica) and Todd A. Harmon (Linda) all of Amarillo, Texas with additional children of Michelle (Beau) Harmon Hamlin of Joplin, MO; and Jennifer (the late L. Reese) Harmon Thomas of Dallas, Texas.



There are multiple grandkids including Christopher, Cole, Morgan, Max and Haley Harmon, as well as Bennett, Cason, Shepherd, and Tabor Hamlin; and Mia Claire and Tripp Thomas. Funeral services will be held at the Rominger Funeral Home at 402 Ridgemond Rd., Manchester, KY 40962 with the showing from 1-2 PM and the services from 2 PM to 3 PM on August 6, 2020.



In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the new Texas Tech Veterinary School in Amarillo



