Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585

James Dee "Squeaky" Tuter, 86, of Amarillo, died Friday, November 29, 2019. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Llano Cemetery with Loran Harper, minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. James was born August 26, 1933 in Quincy, Illinois to James E. and Ester Tuter. He moved to Amarillo from Illinois in 1949. After the death of his first wife, Marilyn, he married Edna Clemmer in 1995 in Canyon. James worked as an iron worker for Panhandle Steel and he also owned Amarillo Steel. He worked all over the world, including places like Greenland and Spain. He retired in 1994. In his spare time, James enjoyed fishing, hunting, bingo, and going to casinos. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Tuter; a son, Jimmy Glynn Tuter; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Tuter; and a granddaughter, Amanda Hewitt. Survivors include his wife, Edna Tuter; a daughter, Diane Rogers and Gary of Amarillo; four sons, David Tuter and wife Debbie, Chris Tuter, and Ricky Clemmer and girlfriend Shawntessa Briley all of Amarillo, and Chris Clemmer and wife Misty of Dallas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.





