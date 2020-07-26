James Walter Hughes passed away July 21, 2020 in Amarillo. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1pm to 5 pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St.. Funeral service will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 am at Salvation Army Church 2101 S. Van Buren with interment to follow at Llano Cemetery. James was born June 17, 1961 in Andrews, Texas to Richmond and Hazel Hughes. He was a hardworking man who loved his family. He would do anything and everything for anyone, never expecting anything in return. He was a talker and could start a conversation with anyone, especially if you loved Star Wars! Sunday was a movie day and family day. He worked as an order puller at Affiliated Foods for over 35 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Larry Hughes; and his father in law Manuel Ysaguirre.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Jean; son James Hughes and wife Dakota; daughter's Sylvia Hughes; Autumn Hughes; and Ruby Sandoval. A brother Carl Hughes; mother in law Virginia Ysaguirre. Eight grandchildren: Isiah, Arianna; Vinni, Abreanna, Mariah, AJ, Christopher and Manuel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store