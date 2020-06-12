James Ward "Jim" Zirkelbach, of Amarillo died June 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.