James Ward "Jim" Zirkelbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ward "Jim" Zirkelbach, of Amarillo died June 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved