James Weldon Weatherly
1952 - 2020
James Weldon Weatherly, 67, of Canyon, Texas, passed from this world to his heavenly home on July 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be at 10:00am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Living Water Christian Fellowship, 10100 US-60, Canyon, Texas with Curtis Shelburne, pastor of 16th and Avenue D Church of Christ in Muleshoe, Texas officiating. Burial will follow at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Brooks Chapel. Please go to www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 PM
BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS (CANYON) - CANYON
JUL
29
Service
10:00 AM
Living Water Christian Fellowship
JUL
29
Burial
Dreamland Cemetery
