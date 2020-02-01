James Wesley Dunn DVM, PHD 86, of Amarillo passed away on January 27, 2020.
James will lie in state on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10am to 5pm in the Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Director's Pioneer Chapel, 5400 Bell Ave. in Amarillo. A celebration of James' life will be held on Tuesday, February 04, at 2pm at St Luke Presbyterian Church located at 3100 Bell Ave with Rev. Kati Collins presiding. Burial will be private.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020