Jane "Trujillo" Arellano, 58, of Clayton, New Mexico died January 17, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 9:00 AM Tuesday January 21, 2020 by Deacon Louis Montoya and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM following the Rosary at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Jason Pettigrew as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico. www.hassfuneralhome.com , Clayton, New Mexico
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020