Jane (Lietzan) Medford, 73, of Dalhart, Texas died November 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday November 21, 2020 atthe New Life Fellowship Church in Dalhart, Texas. Please view the online obituary and sign the guest book at at www.hassfuneralhome.com or www.horizonfunerals.com Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , Clayton, New Mexico