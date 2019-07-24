Janet (Jan) Aufleger, of Amarillo, was born March 7, 1947 in Plainview, Texas and went to be with Jesus on July 20, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 4800 Bonham. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Raymond L. Meadow; and mother, Shirley A. Meador.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry D. Aufleger; son, Clay Aufleger and wife, Kathy; sisters, Ann Willard and husband, Clebert and Becky Manning and husband, Ed; two granddaughters, Hayle Wheeler and husband, Justin, and Sarah Aufleger; two great-grandchildren, Blaine and Serena Wheeler; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Jan was a second mom to many and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed.
Online condolences may be shared at www.angelfunerals.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019