Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors 8310 S Coulter St Amarillo , TX 79119 (806)-372-3233 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors 8310 S Coulter St Amarillo , TX 79119 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Irene Brownd, 80, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Janet was born on October 17, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Leonard and Augusta Van Becelaere. At age 17, her family moved to Denver, where she met and married the father of her children, Dianne and Scott Spencer. In 1970 she married Dr. T.R. Johnson and in 1975 they moved to Amarillo where he practiced General Surgery until his death in 1988. Following his death, she gave marriage another try by marrying Jerry Brownd. She was very happy to have been a Christian for all of her life and raised her children in faith. She sang in church choirs, and was a Sweet Adeline for 20 years. These last years of her life, she was the owner of The Ad Agency for 30 years, when she finally retired in Dec. 2018. She was a very forgiving person and loved all those she worked with. She leaves them with a bit of sadness, but also with joy, knowing they will all meet again someday. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leonard. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Pearson and husband, Kyle; a son, Scott Spencer; a step-son, Brad Johnson; two step-daughters, Jeni Coe and Andrea Johnson and two sisters, Joanne Reid and Elizabeth (Cookie) Minton.





Janet Irene Brownd, 80, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Janet was born on October 17, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Leonard and Augusta Van Becelaere. At age 17, her family moved to Denver, where she met and married the father of her children, Dianne and Scott Spencer. In 1970 she married Dr. T.R. Johnson and in 1975 they moved to Amarillo where he practiced General Surgery until his death in 1988. Following his death, she gave marriage another try by marrying Jerry Brownd. She was very happy to have been a Christian for all of her life and raised her children in faith. She sang in church choirs, and was a Sweet Adeline for 20 years. These last years of her life, she was the owner of The Ad Agency for 30 years, when she finally retired in Dec. 2018. She was a very forgiving person and loved all those she worked with. She leaves them with a bit of sadness, but also with joy, knowing they will all meet again someday. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leonard. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Pearson and husband, Kyle; a son, Scott Spencer; a step-son, Brad Johnson; two step-daughters, Jeni Coe and Andrea Johnson and two sisters, Joanne Reid and Elizabeth (Cookie) Minton. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close