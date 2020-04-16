Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Regal McMahan. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Regal McMahan, 83, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Janet was born October 24, 1936, in Fort Worth, TX to Ralph and Lena Wood. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1955. Janet earned her bachelor's degree and a Master of Education from West Texas State University. Janet was an educator and retired from South Georgia Elementary School, as the physical education teacher.



Janet married Donald McMahan on June 17, 1955, in Amarillo, TX.



She served as the senior coordinator at the Amarillo Museum of Arts docents. She was a past member of San Jacinto United Methodist Church and most recently a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Happy Homemaker Club and the TTEA.



Janet loved to sew, travel, shop, and do devotionals. She was very caring about other people and loved to talk.



She was preceded in death by a son, Jack Thomas McMahan; and a grandson, Garrett McMahan.



Survivors include her husband, Donald McMahan, of Amarillo, TX; a son, John David McMahan, of Atlanta, GA; a daughter, Ann McMahan Parker, of Amarillo, TX; a brother, John Regal and wife Emily, of Troy, VA; two granddaughters, Jennifer Hogan and Clair Daniel; a grandson, Colin Kozar; and three great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Brecken, and Noah.



