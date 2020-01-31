Janette Rutherford, 72 of Groom, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 25, 2020.
Graveside Service will be Saturday February 1, 2020 at Groom Cemetery.
Janette was born in Pampa, TX on March 19, 1947 and raised in Forsan, TX. She graduated from West Texas State University and then from Texas Women's College with her master's degree. She was the head Librarian at Monahans High School from 1986-2003. She moved to Groom in 2006 from Kerrville, TX.
Jeanette was a member of the English major honor society, Sigma Tau Delta and of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted Presbyterian and was the Clerk of Session at the First Presbyterian Church of Monahans.
She is survived by a son Colwyn Dunlap of Austin and a nephew JR Rhynehart and wife Margarita of Amarillo, several great nieces and two great nephews.
Janette was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Glenda Rhynehart.
Memorials can be made to Arthrogryposis multiplex congenital support (AMCSI) PO Box 6291 Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Scottish Rite Hospital of Dallas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020