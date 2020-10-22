Surrounded by her loving family, Janey Ann Hopson, of Amarillo passed away peacefully October 17, 2020. She was 84 years old.
Janey was born in Purcell, OK on January 17, 1936 to Henry and Naomi Murrell. She was the 6th of 7 siblings. On November 11, 1952 she married Alfred Nathan Hopson in Hereford, Texas.
She began a career in banking in 1978 and continued to work part-time even after retirement. During their 61 years of marriage, Nathan and Janey worked in the mission field and pastored a church in Pampa. They traveled all over the United States sharing the Good News of the Gospel.
Janey lived in Pampa from 1985 to 2013. Upon the passing of her beloved Nathan, she moved to Amarillo. She joined the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association where she made many friends. She enjoyed the many activities and table games and volunteered with fundraisers for the Association. Janey had a love for family, travel, caring for others and above all sharing her faith in Jesus Christ. She was well known for her kind demeanor, quick-witted humor and love for people.
Janey was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Nathan Hopson, and daughter, Tracy Renae Hopson.
She is survived by daughters, Lori Hopson of Amarillo, Sue Ellen Kidd, Rainy Spencer and husband Cliff of Pampa, Kristi Hall and husband Bobby of Lake Tanglewood; brother, Don Murrell of El Cajon, CA; grandchildren, Lydia Duke and husband Dusty of Lubbock, Dr. Justin Paeltz and wife Kara of Ft. Worth, Nathan Dean Hopson, Amanda Armstrong and husband Adam of Amarillo; 10 great-grandchildren; and her loving companion and friend, Lavon Thompson.
Services will be held at 4:30 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Craig Lawlis, from Christian Heritage Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, 1220 S. Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
