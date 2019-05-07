Janice May Littlehales (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Redeemer Christian Church
Obituary
Janice May Littlehales, 64, of Amarillo, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Services will be held a 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Redeemer Christian Church with David Richie and Gary Wilcox officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Janice was born on June 13, 1954 in Amarillo to Bobby and Betty Staton.

She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Henry Littlehales; her daughter, Julie Wilson and husband Brad; and two grandchildren, Joseph Ynojosa and Joie Parker.

The family suggests memorials be sent to , P.O. Box 50610, Amarillo, Texas 79159.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019
