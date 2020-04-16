Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice McGowan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice McGowan



Janice McGowan, 84, of Amarillo passed away peacefully on April 13 in Winchester, VA.



She was born January 9, 1936 in Ft. Worth to Henry and Galen Wilson of Amarillo.



She was married to James McGowan until he passed away in 2002.



Janice is survived by her daughter, Diane Fratt Morrison of Winchester; her son, David Craig Fratt of Rosenberg, TX; and her sister, Geraldine Wilson Buchholz of St. Cloud, FL. Janice is also survived by her son-in-law, John Morrison, her daughter-in-law, Kristine Fratt; her grandchildren, Andrew Morrison, Margaret Stewart, Michael Morrison, Samantha Neumann, Jack Neumann, James Morrison, Ryan Fratt and four great-grandchildren.



Janice loved singing, riding horses and old West Texas expressions like "drug through a knothole backwards." She was a key-punch operator and homemaker and a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. In the past 15 years bound by a wheelchair, Janice was known as one who brought joy and gratitude into every room and who could not have a conversation without her love for all things Texas and a heartfelt praise to Jesus making their way into her speech. She is home with her Lord.



Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian in Amarillo.



A family memorial service will occur in June.



