Janice Simons Blandford, 70, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Private burial will be at Memorial Park.
Janice was born on May 20, 1949, in Amarillo, Texas. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1968. She worked for Affiliated foods for 29 years until her retirement in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Agnes Graham; and her father, Jim Simons.
Survivors include her only son, Rhett Blandford and wife Tyra, of Amarillo; three grandsons, Braxton, Dalton and Braylon Blandford, all of Amarillo; a brother, Jay Simons and wife Claire, of San Angelo; and her dearest friends, Gary Griffith and Jackie Frost.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019