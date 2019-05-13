Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie (Reynolds) Fitzgerald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janie (Reynolds) Fitzgerald age 61 of Wellington, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Noah Downing, pastor officiating. Burial will be in North Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



She was born June 29, 1957 in Wellington, to James and Barbara Kester Reynolds. Was a graduate of Wellington High School with the class of 1975. She graduated from cosmetology school at T.S.T.I. in Amarillo.



Janie was a computer operator in the finance industry for many years in Amarillo. She returned to Wellington in 2014 from Amarillo. A Baptist by faith and a professional Dr. Pepper drinker.



She was preceded in death by her father.



Her survivors include a son Danny Fitzgerald and his wife Amanda of Amarillo; 2 daughters and Randi Laine Carter and her husband David and Nicki Brooke Fitzgerald both of Amarillo; her mother Barbara Reynolds of Wellington; 2 brothers James Reynolds of Altus and George Reynolds of Vernon; 3 sisters her twin Vickie Westmoreland and husband Randy and Barbara Lemieux and husband David both of Wellington and Paula Brown and husband Roger of Austin; 3 grandchildren Abby Rose Carter, Jack Ellis Baker and Ella Mandalynn Baker and a host of adored nieces and nephews.



The family suggests that memorials be made to the S.P.C.A. or the Wellington Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 321, Wellington, TX 79095.



