Janine Denise Jones
1962 - 2020
Janine Denise Jones, 58, of Amarillo, TX passed away on December 4, 2020.

Services will be at 4:00 P.M., Monday, December 7, 2020, at The Church at Quail Creek. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Janine was born in Amarillo, TX on April 16, 1962, to Mary Lee and Richard Van Kluyve.

Survivors include her daughters, Bailey Davis and husband Troy, and Britney Sherley and husband Collin; son, Brennan Jones; mother, Mary Lee Van Kluyve; brothers, Richard Van Kluyve and wife Lori, and Nicholas Van Kluyve; grandchildren, Aynsley, Beau, Barrett, Kennedy, and Jackson; and nephews and nieces, Courtney and her children (Carrie, Colton, and Callie), Maddie, Ben, Billy, Andrew, Cory and Samantha and their children.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Service
04:00 PM
The Church at Quail Creek
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tina Maloney
