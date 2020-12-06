1962-2020
Janine Denise Jones, 58, of Amarillo, TX passed away on December 4, 2020.
Services will be at 4:00 P.M., Monday, December 7, 2020, at The Church at Quail Creek. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Janine was born in Amarillo, TX on April 16, 1962, to Mary Lee and Richard Van Kluyve.
Survivors include her daughters, Bailey Davis and husband Troy, and Britney Sherley and husband Collin; son, Brennan Jones; mother, Mary Lee Van Kluyve; brothers, Richard Van Kluyve and wife Lori, and Nicholas Van Kluyve; grandchildren, Aynsley, Beau, Barrett, Kennedy, and Jackson; and nephews and nieces, Courtney and her children (Carrie, Colton, and Callie), Maddie, Ben, Billy, Andrew, Cory and Samantha and their children.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com