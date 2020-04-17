Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Funeral service 10:00 AM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jarred Russell Phillips, 38, of Amarillo, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday April 17, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral home. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Jarred Russell Phillips, 38, was born on December 15th, 1981 in Amarillo to parents Carol and Wade, both of Amarillo. He was a very sweet and kind hearted child that loved to ride bikes and be outside. Jarred graduated high school and continued his education at Amarillo College, eventually becoming a Journeyman Carpenter, a profession he enjoyed throughout his life and shared with family and friends. Jarred had a penchant for making friends from strangers and developed lifelong friendships with people he met through work and through other friends. He was known as a dedicated and hard worker and was respected by his bosses and work colleagues. Jarred had such a boisterous sense of humor and his laugh was infectious and sparkling. The most important thing in Jarred's life was his son, Jayden. Jarred and Jayden were inseparable and shared many hobbies and pass times. Jayden was the center of his life and they spent time playing with remote control cars, fishing, camping, and just being together. They were always seen laughing and sharing secrets and he was a wonderful and devoted father. Jarred was preceded in death by brother, Nathan Phillips; maternal grandparents, Arnes and Lu-pita Jackson; and paternal grandparents, Marie and Jeter Phillips. Survivors include his wife, Rose Phillips; his son, Jayden R. Phillips; his mother and step-father, Carol and James Davis of Amarillo; his father and step-mother, Wade and Tammy Phillips of Rush Springs, OK; a sister, Mia Jackson of Austin; two step-sisters, Jamie Davis and Megan Shedd and her husband Wes all of Amarillo. The family suggests memorials be made to a memorial fund for Jayden R. Phillips, Jarred's son at any Amarillo National Bank location.





