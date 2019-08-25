Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Andrew Scates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Andrew Scates, 50, died July 28, 2019. Jason was born in Childress on December 6, 1968. Private services was held on August 1, 2019 at the Central Baptist Church.



Jason worked for as supervisor for US Tool for 15 years. His lifelong dream was to work in aviation as he loved helicopters and airplanes. He fulfilled that dream while working on the Osprey at Bell Helicopter.



Jason was an avid "rockhound" and collected rocks from all over the world. He also enjoyed racing at the Route 66 Speedway from 1994 to 1997.



Jason is survived by his mother, Kathryn K. O'Day, his wife Carrie Peterson, two sons, Dakota and Tyler and his father and stepmother, Tex and Shirley Scates, two stepsister and two stepbrothers.



The family suggests memorials to made to Martha's Home and High Plains Children's Home.

