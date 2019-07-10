Jason Kyle Dear (1983 - 2019)
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton
310 SOUTHEAST 32ND
Perryton, TX
79070
(806)-435-3621
Jason Kyle Dear, 36, of Lubbock died July 5, 2019. Jason Kyle Dear, 36, of Lubbock, Texas, formerly of Perryton, Texas, died Friday, July 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Amarillo, Texas at 2525 Wimberly Road. A private family burial will be held in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
