Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 Funeral service 3:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 Graveside service 1:00 PM Roscoe Cemetery Roscoe , TX

J.C. Chapman, Jr., 89, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 3:00 Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. with Pastor Dale Moreland officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday at Roscoe Cemetery in Roscoe, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. J.C. was born June 27, 1930 in Hamby, Texas to Ruth and J.C. Chapman, Sr. He graduated from Roscoe High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954. He was stationed in Korea for a year in 1953. He married the love of his life, Joy Cranfill on December 22, 1951 in Roscoe. They shared 67 years of marriage together. The couple moved to Amarillo in 1972, and have been longtime active members of the Church of Quail Creek. J.C. worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone which later became AT&T, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed golfing, working on his computer, and gardening. J.C. and Joy loved traveling to spend time with their children and grandchildren. J.C. was a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Sweetwater, as well as a member of the Khiva Shrine of Amarillo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rick Chapman; a sister, Bonnie Summers; and a brother, John Charles Arnold. Survivors include his wife Joy Chapman; two daughters, Pamela Chapman of Rockwall, and Rebecca Miller and husband Charles of Rowlett; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Moller of Willow Park; a sister, Ann Teaff of Roscoe; three grandchildren, Scott Lockhart, Lindsey Sizer and husband Austin, and Rikki Dennis and husband Jeremy; two great-grandchildren, Liam Sizer and Riley Dennis. The family suggests memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 3232 Hobbs Rd. #A, Amarillo, TX 79109.









