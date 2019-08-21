Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Ann Rowell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Jean Ann Rowell, 59, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 23, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Tulia with Rev. Charles Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.



A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Jean Ann was born on February 18, 1960 in Randall Co., Texas. She grew up in Tulia and graduated Tulia High School. She received an associate's degree from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. She was a Registered Nurse in the NICU at Northwest Texas Medical Center in Amarillo for several years and also worked in the DFW area and Griffin, GA. Her favorite part of being a nurse was working as a home health care nurse. She retired in 2011 for health reasons. She is preceded in death by her parents: H.L. and Jean Rowell, her brother: John Rowell and her son: Joshua Dickey. She is survived by her two daughters: Lori Sammons and husband Robert of Amarillo and J'ami Barrett and husband Clint of Aubrey, Texas and five grandchildren: Czrina Sammons, David Sammons, Rayden Sammons, Paige Barrett and Benjamin Barrett. Memorials may be made to the Driskill House, 1202 US Hwy 87, Tulia, Texas 79088. Online condolences may be made at

