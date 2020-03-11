Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Childs. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Childs, 82 of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo with Pastor Phil Mercado officiating. Interment will follow at 2 o'clock in the afternoon in the Stratford Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Directors. Mrs. Childs will be available for viewing today at Schooler Funeral Home in Amarillo from 4 o'clock in the afternoon until 8 o'clock in the evening.



Jean was born on January 30, 1938 in Stratford, TX to Ernest and Nola Cummings. She grew up in Stratford and graduated from Stratford High School. Jean married Joe Childs on February 11, 1972 in Hereford, TX. The couple lived in Stratford until 1984 at which time they moved to Amarillo. Jean worked at Stout Safe Storage for over 32 years and was a very devoted employee. She was also a member of Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo.



Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in 2000 and a brother and sister in law, Wayne and Darla Cummings and a son in infancy, Kerry Bill Bilbrey.



Jean is survived by her children: Terry Bilbrey and wife Betty of Lubbock, TX and Tammy Currie and husband Bob of Amarillo, TX; sister: Elaine McGouirk and husband Wayne of Nicaragua; grandchildren: Rachel Gray and daughter Lucy of Midland, TX, Randy Bilbrey of Lubbock, TX, Michael Bilbrey of Lubbock, TX, Jared Blake of Amarillo, TX, Jenna Nelson, husband Stephen, their child James with another on the way of Amarillo, TX and Jake Currie of Amarillo, TX.



The family suggests with gratitude that memorials be made in Jean's honor to , 5410 Bell St #411, Amarillo TX 79019.





