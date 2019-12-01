Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Poland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Poland, 74, of Loving, TX., passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Burleson, TX. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Graham, TX.



Jean was born in Leon, Oklahoma on October 11, 1945 to the late Bradford Carl Vernon and Lela Ethel Cleo Adcock. She married Dee Poland on November 19, 2001. Jean was a self-employed beautician in Amarillo for many years. She moved to Loving in 2016 from Amarillo.



Survivors include; husband, Dee Poland of Loving; daughters, Tammy Canida and husband Danny of Amarillo, and Cindy Denise Paquet of Loving; stepdaughter, Molly Mendez of Denton; sister, Ollie Kimbrell of Amarillo; grandchildren, Kristin Farmer and husband Nolan, Brian Canida, Chandra Melton, Jacob Ottinger, Ashley Kaiser, Megan Brock, and Vanessa Craven; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Williams, Pearl Heiderich, and Claudine Hawkins; brothers, Olen Vernon and Bud Vernon; and a granddaughter, Leigha Ottinger.

