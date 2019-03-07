Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanne Gramstorff of Perryton, Texas, died March 1, 2019 in Morehead City, North Carolina. A graveside service will be at Ochiltree Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Mark Metzger. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.



Mrs. Gramstorff was born in Floydada, Texas to David S. Battey and Ruth Pitts Battey. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and became a teacher. She married her husband, John C. "Jack" Gramstorff in Lubbock, Texas on February 14, 1951, and was active in church, and was on the Perry Memorial Library Board, and the Board of Perryton National Bank.



Mrs. Gramstorff is survived by one daughter, Susan Fetzer, of Beaufort, North Carolina; one son, Chris Gramstorff and wife, Marsha, of Perryton, Texas; one close family friend, Young Sook Han of New York City, New York; one grandson, Stephen Fetzer and wife, Christy, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and three granddaughters, Jeanne Bray and husband, Mark, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Erin Tomky and husband, Luke, of Colorado Springs, and Rachel Knighten also of Colorado Springs.



Mrs. Gramstorff was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, David Battey, Jr.



The family requests memorials be to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 987, Perryton, Texas, 79070.





310 SOUTHEAST 32ND

Perryton , TX 79070

