Jeannette M Kaminski passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain Boston, Ma. on September 30, 1936 to John M Connare and Frances L Sousa Connare. Jeannette married Robert J Kaminski Sr on January 9, 1957. They lived in Cleveland, Oh. and eventually moved to El Paso, Tx. where they raised their adopted children, Robert Jr and Joan. Jeannette and Robert eventually settled in Amarillo. She was a devout Catholic and travelled extensively. She loved Elvis and enjoyed doing embroidery. Jeannette worked and was a home maker. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, John M and Frances L Connare, sister and brother-in-law Frances and Charles Judd, her brother John Connare, and her grandson Robert J Kaminski III. She is survived by her children, Robert J Kaminski Jr and Joan M Robinson, her grandchildren Michael, Stefanie, and Andrew Kaminski, Paul, Samantha, and Sabryna Tope, And her 8 great grandchildren.



Vigil and Rosary will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on 4100 S. Coulter St., Amarillo, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with interment to follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.





