Dr. Jeff Murray Bearden, 83, of Amarillo, TX went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
The evangelistic memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating.
Dr. Bearden was born on September 7, 1936, in Marion, AL to his now deceased parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Bearden, Sr. His surviving wife is named June. His brothers are Tom Bearden of Mt. Juliet, TN and Jim Bearden of Greenville, NC. His deceased older brother was Joe Bearden of Cincinnati, OH.
He has always counted as his sister, Jill Fietz of Kingsland, TX since she was only two years old when he and June were married on August 9, 1958 in Hermosa Beach, CA. Jill is June's younger sister.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019