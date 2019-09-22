Jeffery Lee "Jeff" Chase, 63, of Perryton died September 19, 2019. Jeff Chase, 63, of Perryton, Texas, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home in Perryton. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryton, officiated by Pastor Bunk Skelton, assisted by Rev. Richard Laverty. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019