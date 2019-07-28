Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey David "Jeff" Norman, 54, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Houston. Memorial services will be 10:30 am Monday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Private graveside services will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 Sunday at the funeral home. Jeffrey was born in St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo on August 30, 1964 to Jerry and Sue Close Norman. He started school in Wichita Falls. When his family moved back to Amarillo he attended Margaret Wills Elementary and Sam Houston Junior High. When the family moved to Timbercreek Canyon in 1977 he transferred to Canyon Junior High School and then Canyon High School. Jeff loved sports, especially football and baseball. He started out with T-Ball with Kids, Inc. staying in their program participating in both football and baseball for several years. When he transferred to Canyon he played in the Canyon ISD football and baseball program and baseball in the Babe Ruth League. The St. Louis Cardinals were his favorite professional baseball team just like his Dad. He followed the Dallas Cowboys also. He also enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, and rock music. Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack & Edith Norman; his maternal grandfather, Edmund Close; his brother, Jarrod Norman in 2007; and his father, Jerry Norman in 2015. He is survived by his mother, Sue Norman, of Timbercreek Canyon; his grandmother, Irene Close of Amarillo; a nephew Jeramy Norman of Dallas; two nieces, Brooke Norman of Plano and Journi Norman of Lewisville; a great nephew, Major Gipson of Plano; and several cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you donate to .





