Jennifer Ann (Reimer) Simmons, 49, of Pottsboro, Texas died September 29, 2020. Jennifer Simmons, 49, of Pottsboro, Texas, formerly of Perryton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home in Pottsboro. A family visitation will be held at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton, Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ochiltree Cemetery in Perryton, Texas, officiated by Rev. Dan Anderson. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton



