Jennilee Anderson Carter, 76, of Wildorado, died February 9, 2019.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 11, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Vega with Linda Kay Wimberley and Lane Boyd officiating. Burial will be at Palo Duro Cemetery in Wildorado. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M, Monday, February 11, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Vega, prior to the service. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Jennilee was born on February 12, 1942 to James and Ethel Anderson in Amarillo. She graduated from Vega High School in 1959. She had been the tax collector for Wildorado ISD and the Oldham County Chief Appraiser for many years. Jennilee was a member of Suzies Sunday School for many years at Polk Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ for Sunday School and Church. Jennilee also enjoyed ballgames, spending time with her grandkids and family gatherings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Anderson; husband, Kenneth Carter; brother, Jim Anderson; and son-in-law, Stacy Stevens.
She is survived by her daughters, Jan Davis and husband Terry, of Kennedale, TX, Terri Tharp and husband Alan, of Allen, TX, Sherri Drinnon and husband David, of Vega, TX; sister, Beth Heatherly, of Wildorado, TX; grandchildren, Erin Samson and husband Aaron, Shawn Stevens and wife Rachel, Kelsey Head, Ryne Head, Kyle Drinnon, Lane Drinnon, and Kami Drinnon; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Hayden, Hadley, Bryce, and Stacy.
Family suggests memorials be sent to Palo Duro Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 62, Wildorado, Texas 79098
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019