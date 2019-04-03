Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeri Banks Ragsdale, age 48, passed away on March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Childress with Dr. Craig Darter officiating. Services are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will be held the following day at Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Tx on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm under the direction of Clifton Funeral Home. Jeri was born on March 19, 1971 in Houston, Tx to James Arnold Banks Sr. and Linda Watson Banks. She had a gift for helping others. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and "JJ" to her grandson. She was also a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved big and she loved hard. In her last years her focus was pursuing her Master's degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington. She was projected to graduate May 10, 2019. Her main goal was to help others in any way she knew how. She was a kind and generous woman. She brought a light into every room she entered and was always the life of the party. Jeri was never one to meet a stranger. At her best, she was beautiful and carried herself with grace and class. She was preceded in death by her father James Arnold Banks Sr. She was survived by the love of her life, Silas Ernest Ragsdale Jr.; her daughters, Eryka Ragsdale and son-in-law Brandon Jones, and Katie Ragsdale; her grandson, Jacob Ervin Jones; her mother, Linda Watson Banks; her brother, James Arnold Banks Jr. and sister-in-law Andra Parsons Banks; her sister, Emily Banks Wooten and her brother-in-law Kevin Wooten; her nephews, Evan Banks, James Arnold Banks III, and Seth Banks; her niece, Natalie Wooten; and numerous extended family and friends.





307 Avenue C NW

Childress , TX 79201

Funeral Home Johnson Funeral Home - Childress
307 Avenue C NW
Childress , TX 79201
940-937-3646
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

