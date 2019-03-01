Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerolene Wilson. View Sign

Mrs. Wilson was born April 18, 1922, in Dawson TX. to the late Brady Dean Baldwin and Melvina Cortez Baldwin. She graduated from Patten High School in Amarillo in the spring 1940. She was united in marriage to John Talton Bowser Sr. in 1940 and to this union was born her only son John Talton Bowser Jr.



She later married Leo Wilson in 1953. She worked for Boxell Brothers for several year. Later she became interested in nursing and attended the Vocational Nursing Program at Amarillo College and graduated in 1967 with her LVN license. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Galilee COGIC, pastor John Bowser, where she served faithfully as church secretary, Sunday School Superintendent, Bible Band teacher, Home and Foreign Mission President, and prayer leader. She loved her church family and enjoyed attending church functions.



She enjoyed dining out, spending time with family, watching game shows, and studying her bible. She was a fun and loving mother and grandmother, and we will greatly miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo Wilson; her sister, Cupie Faye Lynch; her brother, Marshall Cortez Baldwin; and her nephew, Bobby Cumby. Survivors include her son, John Bowser and wife Minnie of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Mark Bowser (Rosemary) of Euless; Kevin Bowser of Grand Prairie; Chris Bowser (Ronita) of Rowlett; and Colandra Shead (Antiwon) of Euless; thirteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be at 2433 Echo St. in Amarillo. Viewing will be held at Golden Gate Mortuary, Friday, March 1st, from 5-7pm and the funeral will be held Saturday, March 2nd, at 2 pm, at Emmanuel Temple, 900 N. Adams St., Amarillo, TX 79107. Burial Memory Gardens.





