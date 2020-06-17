Jerome Brockman
1928 - 2020
Jerome Brockman of Nazareth, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on Sunday June 14, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Holy Family Catholic Church in Nazareth with burial to follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Vigil service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 7:00PM in the church.

He is survived by children: Jim, Geri Russell and husband Ron, Kathy Yarbrough and husband Calvin, Joe and wife Margie, Paul, Ken and wife Mary, Teresa Sewell and husband Kelly, 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Survivors also include sister, Irene Wilhelm, brother Cyril. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Agnes, wife Margaret of 65 years; sisters Regina Steffens and Rita Book; brothers, Tom and Phillip; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen. Well done good and faithful servant. Deo Gratias!



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
809 Butler Blvd
Dimmitt, TX 79027
(806) 647-4444
